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Truckers for Freedom Convoy 2022 are Heroes
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111 views • January 30, 2022
There comes a time when a nation awakes to freedom, to liberty, to truth, and to a new beginning. This is such a time. What was to be a three week shut down for covid has become three years. Enough is enough! The Truckers Freedom Convoy 2022 has brought back hope to a nation languishing in the long night of tyranny and oppression. Truckers have made our people smile, laugh and dance again. The Truckers Roar of Freedom has reverberated around the world. Canada is cheering them on. There's been a global tyranny that has descended onto the world. Let us hope that Canada will be the seed of FREEDOM that emanates from Ottawa Canada and spreads around the world. The sleeping Lion of Canada is awakening in a collective ROAR that will be heard around the world. Canada is standing on guard for our FREEDOM and our right to be STRONG and FREE.
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