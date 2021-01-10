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Technology and Science are what Save Lives not Thoughts and Prayers and Good Vibes
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13 views • January 10, 2021
Thoughts and Prayers are worthless in life threatening moments. Technology and Science are what Save Lives not Good Vibes
#Technology #science #advancement
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#Technology #science #advancement
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