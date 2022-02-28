“Our Rescue Operation Is Based on Financial Strength and International Relations From G Series, ROL Foundation and ROL Society”

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2/26/2022 Miles Guo’s Urgent Livestream: Our rescue operation is based on the financial strength and international relations from G Series, ROL Foundation and ROL Society. Any fellow fighters shall not make any personal decisions to initiate any donations or so-called financial support of any kind at this time. The CCP’s infiltration will be very severe at this time and we must be careful