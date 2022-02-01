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In Sicily, A Highschool Teacher Protests by Burning Himself Alive
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71 views • February 01, 2022
Source: https://www.fromrome.info/
This tragedy has no words sufficient to describe it. Fired from his job because he would not take the death vax, and because of this having lost his pension, a teacher in Sicily went to the local Police Station of the Carabinieri and set himself on fire. This is not a video fit for children.
This tragedy has no words sufficient to describe it. Fired from his job because he would not take the death vax, and because of this having lost his pension, a teacher in Sicily went to the local Police Station of the Carabinieri and set himself on fire. This is not a video fit for children.
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