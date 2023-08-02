X22 Report - Bob Kudla - Watch Trucking & The Banking System,Good Guys Using Economic Playbook For 2024 Elections

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
Bob is the created and owner of Trade Genius Academy. Bob also does a
podcast on YouTube which is called Trade Genius. Bob begins the
conversation talking about Germany on how the economy is failing because
they are following the green new deal, they are pushing manufacturing
out of their country and into the US. The Fed is now making a move into
[CBDC], the people will not buy this. The trucking and banking industry
is failing. The economic playbook that the [DS] used to win the election
for Obama is now being used against Obama.
