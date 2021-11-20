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History of the US EXPEDITION IN TIBET to an INNER EARTH KINGDOM - AGARTHA, SHAMBALA - Mr. Mythos
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211 views • November 20, 2021
Thanks to Mr. Mythos for this video, at his site on YouTube.
Thanks to Skillshare for sponsoring this investigation! 🗺️ Go to https://skl.sh/mrmythos09211 to get started on your learning journey with 1-month free!
Shambhala is the name of an Inner Earth civilization supposedly hidden in the Himalayan mountains. Legends of Shambhala recorded in ancient Buddhist and Hindu scriptures led the US-funded Nicholas and Helena Roerich on an impossible quest to find the entrance… Were they successful, and what did they encounter on their journey?
MUST WATCH ➤ Agartha 🛕 https://youtu.be/N5FQRGfPy8I
PLAYLIST ➤ Inner Earth 🧿 https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLO...
JOIN the Mr. Mythos Discord 🔥 https://bit.ly/MrMythosDiscord 🔥
▬▬▬❤️☕️SUPPORT MY WORK☕️❤️▬▬▬
Patreon ➤ https://www.patreon.com/mrmythos
YouTube Membership ➤ https://youtube.com/mrmythos/join
Ko-Fi (one-time donations) ➤ https://ko-fi.com/mrmythos
▬▬▬👑STAY CONNECTED👑▬▬▬
Discord ➤ https://bit.ly/MrMythosDiscord
Instagram ➤ https://www.instagram.com/mystermythos
▬▬▬📚BOOKS (Affiliate Links / Support My Work)📚▬▬▬
Shambhala the Resplendent by Nicholas Roerich (this is the journal he kept during the expedition) ➤ https://amzn.to/39uvGYF
Heart of Asia by Nicholas Roerich ➤ https://amzn.to/3EyM0FT
At the Threshold of the New World: Dreams, Visions and Letters of Helena Roerich ➤ https://amzn.to/3hMujJe
SOURCES: https://pastebin.com/rpJPteAX
Many images used from https://www.roerich.org/ and the Nicholas Roerich Museum in New York. I encourage you to visit their website and museum and support them.
Thanks to Bram Michaelson (voice of Nicholas Roerich)
Thanks to WiFi for upping my audio game - https://www.instagram.com/iamwifimusic/
Thanks to Skillshare for sponsoring this investigation! 🗺️ Go to https://skl.sh/mrmythos09211 to get started on your learning journey with 1-month free!
Shambhala is the name of an Inner Earth civilization supposedly hidden in the Himalayan mountains. Legends of Shambhala recorded in ancient Buddhist and Hindu scriptures led the US-funded Nicholas and Helena Roerich on an impossible quest to find the entrance… Were they successful, and what did they encounter on their journey?
MUST WATCH ➤ Agartha 🛕 https://youtu.be/N5FQRGfPy8I
PLAYLIST ➤ Inner Earth 🧿 https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLO...
JOIN the Mr. Mythos Discord 🔥 https://bit.ly/MrMythosDiscord 🔥
▬▬▬❤️☕️SUPPORT MY WORK☕️❤️▬▬▬
Patreon ➤ https://www.patreon.com/mrmythos
YouTube Membership ➤ https://youtube.com/mrmythos/join
Ko-Fi (one-time donations) ➤ https://ko-fi.com/mrmythos
▬▬▬👑STAY CONNECTED👑▬▬▬
Discord ➤ https://bit.ly/MrMythosDiscord
Instagram ➤ https://www.instagram.com/mystermythos
▬▬▬📚BOOKS (Affiliate Links / Support My Work)📚▬▬▬
Shambhala the Resplendent by Nicholas Roerich (this is the journal he kept during the expedition) ➤ https://amzn.to/39uvGYF
Heart of Asia by Nicholas Roerich ➤ https://amzn.to/3EyM0FT
At the Threshold of the New World: Dreams, Visions and Letters of Helena Roerich ➤ https://amzn.to/3hMujJe
SOURCES: https://pastebin.com/rpJPteAX
Many images used from https://www.roerich.org/ and the Nicholas Roerich Museum in New York. I encourage you to visit their website and museum and support them.
Thanks to Bram Michaelson (voice of Nicholas Roerich)
Thanks to WiFi for upping my audio game - https://www.instagram.com/iamwifimusic/
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