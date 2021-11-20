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History of the US EXPEDITION IN TIBET to an INNER EARTH KINGDOM - AGARTHA, SHAMBALA - Mr. Mythos
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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211 views • November 20, 2021
Thanks to Mr. Mythos for this video, at his site on YouTube.
Thanks to Skillshare for sponsoring this investigation! 🗺️ Go to https://skl.sh/mrmythos09211 to get started on your learning journey with 1-month free!

Shambhala is the name of an Inner Earth civilization supposedly hidden in the Himalayan mountains. Legends of Shambhala recorded in ancient Buddhist and Hindu scriptures led the US-funded Nicholas and Helena Roerich on an impossible quest to find the entrance… Were they successful, and what did they encounter on their journey?

MUST WATCH ➤ Agartha 🛕 https://youtu.be/N5FQRGfPy8I

PLAYLIST ➤ Inner Earth 🧿 https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLO...

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▬▬▬📚BOOKS (Affiliate Links / Support My Work)📚▬▬▬
Shambhala the Resplendent by Nicholas Roerich (this is the journal he kept during the expedition) ➤ https://amzn.to/39uvGYF
Heart of Asia by Nicholas Roerich ➤ https://amzn.to/3EyM0FT
At the Threshold of the New World: Dreams, Visions and Letters of Helena Roerich ➤ https://amzn.to/3hMujJe

SOURCES: https://pastebin.com/rpJPteAX

Many images used from https://www.roerich.org/ and the Nicholas Roerich Museum in New York. I encourage you to visit their website and museum and support them.

Thanks to Bram Michaelson (voice of Nicholas Roerich)

Thanks to WiFi for upping my audio game - https://www.instagram.com/iamwifimusic/
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undergroundhollow earthtibetinner earthagarthashambala
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