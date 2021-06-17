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The Warning Draws Near - Cross in the Sky for 7 Days
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32 views • June 17, 2021
Great manifestations in the sky are about to take place
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5149-great-manifestations-in-the-sky-are-about-to-take-place
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The Time is drawing closer for The Warning to take place
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/05/21/the-time-is-drawing-closer-for-the-warning-to-take-place/
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com
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SIN BEING CONDONED
"I have told you in the past, and I repeat over and over, that sin is insanity, and with this insanity, your peoples of the world have formed a feeling, a major feeling, throughout your world, that sin may be condoned and promoted under the name of modernism, socialism, communism, atheism - which is all pure satanism.” – Our Lady, May 23, 1979
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5149-great-manifestations-in-the-sky-are-about-to-take-place
-----------
The Time is drawing closer for The Warning to take place
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/05/21/the-time-is-drawing-closer-for-the-warning-to-take-place/
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com
-------------
SIN BEING CONDONED
"I have told you in the past, and I repeat over and over, that sin is insanity, and with this insanity, your peoples of the world have formed a feeling, a major feeling, throughout your world, that sin may be condoned and promoted under the name of modernism, socialism, communism, atheism - which is all pure satanism.” – Our Lady, May 23, 1979
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