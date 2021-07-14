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This, my friends, is the definition of criminal conspiracy, racketeering and collusion
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41 views • July 14, 2021
Reiner Fuellmich with David Martin, July 9, 2021
The video clip below is one interview from the 60th session of the Corona Investigative Committee, livestreamed on July 9, 2021, which can be found at Corona Ausschuss – Ausweichkanal channel.
In this interview, Dr. David Martin shares a summary of his decades of research related to this global takeover via “scientific and message control”, following a trail left via US patents. His company M-CAM has reviewed the over 4,000 patents that have been issued around SARS coronavirus, including a comprehensive review of the financing.
Contributing to the conversation are Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, Attorney Viviane Fischer and Prof. Martin Schwab (legal advisor to Corona Investigative Committee).
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Patents
https://patents.justia.com/patent/6372224
https://patents.justia.com/patent/7279327
https://patents.justia.com/patent/7220852
https://patents.justia.com/patent/7220852
https://patents.justia.com/patent/7776521
https://patents.justia.com/patent/7151163
https://patents.justia.com/patent/9193790
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Corona Ausschuss
Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/CoronaAusschussAusweichkanal/
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jtc-_0tkeog
Segment with German: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HWJrYtB5J6b9/
The video clip below is one interview from the 60th session of the Corona Investigative Committee, livestreamed on July 9, 2021, which can be found at Corona Ausschuss – Ausweichkanal channel.
In this interview, Dr. David Martin shares a summary of his decades of research related to this global takeover via “scientific and message control”, following a trail left via US patents. His company M-CAM has reviewed the over 4,000 patents that have been issued around SARS coronavirus, including a comprehensive review of the financing.
Contributing to the conversation are Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, Attorney Viviane Fischer and Prof. Martin Schwab (legal advisor to Corona Investigative Committee).
--- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- ---
Patents
https://patents.justia.com/patent/6372224
https://patents.justia.com/patent/7279327
https://patents.justia.com/patent/7220852
https://patents.justia.com/patent/7220852
https://patents.justia.com/patent/7776521
https://patents.justia.com/patent/7151163
https://patents.justia.com/patent/9193790
--- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- ---
Corona Ausschuss
Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/CoronaAusschussAusweichkanal/
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jtc-_0tkeog
Segment with German: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HWJrYtB5J6b9/
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