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We Are Democrats - An Honest Campaign Ad for a Change
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62 views • August 29, 2020
Only 35 seconds long but it tells an awful lot about what the Democrats really represent. A truly honest and heartfelt look at how the Democratic party has morphed into the party of the people. The only thing missing is "I'm Joe Biden and I approve of this ad."
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