How lies are broadcasted as true...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Broadcasting fabricated lies, has become an industry. Polly discusses how they do it. The people at the bottom of the pyramid just get paid to lie, but the higher you go up the pyramid, the lies become more important, even a religion, where you partake in the ritual lie, as a religious ceremony to the worshipful master of the masonic society. We are being constantly lied to, in order to fulfill their agenda. The greatest hoax so far, is how many hundreds of thousands are involved in the covid scam...