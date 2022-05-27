Big Pharma Lied and Babies Died

7 Headlines and multiple facts show how much Big Pharma, FDA, CDC, and the Media lied straight face to mothers. The result is dead babies everywhere. Don't believe it? Watch the video and you will see the truth.DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.Video Sources:1) Bannon's War Room - Naomi Wolf gives the facts.Articles:1) Conservative Choice Headline - Since COVID-19 Vaccines Infant Deaths Skyrocket Worldwide2) Article: The Daily Clout – Sudden Rise of Children with Liver Damage Were Breastfed By Vaccinated Mothers3) Exposé article - FOI reveals Pfizer and Medicine Regulators hid the dangers of Covid-19 Vaccination during Pregnancy because Study found it increases risk of Birth Defects & Infertility4) Exposé article – Iceland: Stillbirths and Neonatal Deaths increased by 80% in 20215) Info Wars headline - Fertility Clinic Data Shows 75% Of Vaccinated Women Have Miscarriages In The First Trimester