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what the future of red flag laws will look like. Domestic terrorist children.
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5 views • August 28, 2019
State kidnappers casually kidnapping kids for locker room talk. These children have dark sense of humour and need to be dealt with differently then by these state cops. It will only create more trauma and create greater revolt and hatred. Is this what they want.
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