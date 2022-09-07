Finally! Ukraine Used an American M119 Howitzers To Destroy Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Military News
Sep 5, 2022 The M119 is lighter and has a faster rate of fire than its predecessor, the M102. The maximum rate of fire is six rounds per minute for the first two minutes. The sustained rate of fire is three rounds per minute for 30 minutes. It has a standard firing range of 14,000 m, and a maximum range of 19,500 m can be achieved with rocket-assisted shells. A standard crew of seven is required to prepare the howitzer for firing.Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GsMaWqn_OE