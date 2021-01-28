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Cawthorn on DC's cancel culture: They hate me
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20 views • January 28, 2021
Newly-elected Representative Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina comments on the 'cancel culture' and political discourse completely devoid of any freedom of thought and opinion he's seeing in Washington, and where he can go from here in Congress. - via The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax TV
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