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Nancy Drew Joins C-Vine News Network Local action has national impact
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22 views • December 21, 2021
Nancy Drew Joins C-Vine News Network
Local action has national impact
Late last night I discovered a scoop that lit up Telegram with the news that Nancy Drew was officially joining C-Vine News Network~! She has caused quite a storm by covering Washington as a citizen journalist. All of my friends were telling me what Nacy Drew was up to, and I never heard of her. It blew my mind when she joined C-Vine~!
https://andrewi.substack.com/p/nancy-drew-joins-c-vine-news-network
My public Telegram, please join, thanks. https://t.me/AndrewZebrunIII
Paypal me if you like my content, thank you, [email protected]
Cash App $AndrewZebrunIII
Zelenko Protocols against Covid-19 Zelenko Protocol innovator: 99% survival of high risk Covid-19 patients Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom Recognized as a hero at U.S. Senate Homeland Security committee hearing Published in top peer reviewed journals with world renowned physicians Provided counsel to White House personnel, multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, public figures Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years' experience All research is published open source for public benefit. Click here for the Z-Stack from Dr. Zelenko. #maga https://zstacklife.com/?ref=bz4gfxke7x
Local action has national impact
Late last night I discovered a scoop that lit up Telegram with the news that Nancy Drew was officially joining C-Vine News Network~! She has caused quite a storm by covering Washington as a citizen journalist. All of my friends were telling me what Nacy Drew was up to, and I never heard of her. It blew my mind when she joined C-Vine~!
https://andrewi.substack.com/p/nancy-drew-joins-c-vine-news-network
My public Telegram, please join, thanks. https://t.me/AndrewZebrunIII
Paypal me if you like my content, thank you, [email protected]
Cash App $AndrewZebrunIII
Zelenko Protocols against Covid-19 Zelenko Protocol innovator: 99% survival of high risk Covid-19 patients Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom Recognized as a hero at U.S. Senate Homeland Security committee hearing Published in top peer reviewed journals with world renowned physicians Provided counsel to White House personnel, multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, public figures Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years' experience All research is published open source for public benefit. Click here for the Z-Stack from Dr. Zelenko. #maga https://zstacklife.com/?ref=bz4gfxke7x
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