DR RASHID BUTAR - SUMS IT UP IN A NUTSHELL! - THE VAXX IS A BIO WEAPON USED TO DE-POPULATE THE PLANET BY OUR GOVERNMENTS. HANG THEM ALL! CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY - NUREMBERG 2.0 NEEDED NOW!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DR RASHID BUTAR FULL INTERVIEW - https://www.brighteon.com/81a04f5f-81e2-42fb-b282-ff9bd25b6f01
THE 5G PAYLOADS PULSED FUSED INJECTED PEOPLE TO KILL THEM - https://www.brighteon.com/96d463f2-55f8-4e26-a8e1-fc6fd4543e03
THERE IS AND WAS NO PANDEMIC JUST A FRAUD TO MAKE A TON OF MONEY AND DE-POPULATE - THE SHOTS KILL MAIM AND INFLAME - LETS LISTEN TO EXPERTS SHALL WE - https://www.brighteon.com/d355070d-04f9-40a5-aeb7-5d9c8228481c