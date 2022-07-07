General Michael Flynn explains 5th Generation Warfare we are in...

General Flynn describes the type of 5th generation warfare we are fighting: "We are in a war, & it is not the force on force where you have two military enemies. In fact, the military is actually a lesser force…. a lesser power, has less influence than these institutions & agencies, & people that operate in sort of what we would call this 'gray zone', & that gray zone is now the WEF..."





But soon [they] won’t be able to operate in their shadowy gray zone any longer. Dark to light.



