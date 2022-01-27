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Canada Convoy: US REPORT: “What’s Going on with the Truckers?”
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191 views • January 27, 2022
Trucker Convoy Update With Leigh Dundas (Clip) - Redpill Project
Leigh Dundas gives us an update on the truckers protesting the mandates. From Daily Dose Episode 302.
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Leigh Dundas gives us an update on the truckers protesting the mandates. From Daily Dose Episode 302.
Website:
https://freedomfighternation.org/freedom-convoy/
Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At
www.redpills.tv
Switch Your Shopping away from the Big Conglomerates!
www.redpillswitch.com
Join The Redpill CBD Team!
https://bit.ly/3bJA1bG
My Patriot Supply
Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes
redpills.tv/patriot
https://www.brighteon.com/e2ae48c0-db90-41fb-840b-228ff60a35fa
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