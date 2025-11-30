Tucker - Alex Jones just delivered the most important monologue of 2025 so far — and it’s spreading like wildfire for a reason - 10-13-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 8 blistering minutes Alex Jones connects every dot the mainstream refuses to touch:
- Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, IMF, World Bank — their own reports openly state the only way out of unpayable global debt is engineered inflation on a scale never seen before
- The “Great Reset” isn’t a conspiracy theory — it’s published UN/WEF policy: deliberate stagflation, forced de-growth, phased-out farming (already rolling out in Netherlands, Ireland, Sri Lanka), 15-minute cities, carbon lockdowns, neo-feudalism under BlackRock & friends
