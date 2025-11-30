BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Tucker - Alex Jones just delivered the most important monologue of 2025 so far — and it’s spreading like wildfire for a reason - 10-13-2025
1138 views • 1 day ago

@newstart_2024

In 8 blistering minutes Alex Jones connects every dot the mainstream refuses to touch:

- Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, IMF, World Bank — their own reports openly state the only way out of unpayable global debt is engineered inflation on a scale never seen before

- The “Great Reset” isn’t a conspiracy theory — it’s published UN/WEF policy: deliberate stagflation, forced de-growth, phased-out farming (already rolling out in Netherlands, Ireland, Sri Lanka), 15-minute cities, carbon lockdowns, neo-feudalism under BlackRock & friends

alex jonesviralimportanttuckerreasonspreadingmonologueof 2025
