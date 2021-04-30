© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#TakeTheVaccine EXPOSED
Follow
5
Share
Report
230 views • April 30, 2021
This reaction video is in response to LBC’s '#TakeTheVaccine ’ video on Twitter. Doesn’t it bother these celebs that pushing the mRNA jab could well kill somebody? What goes through their head when people are dying from these killer vaccines? TBH, #TakeTheVaccine is nothing but absolute rubbish, as this reaction video will prove.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.