Void of Meaning - Wechter Pathfinder Improvisation

Here is an improvisation to a 6/8 drum beat on my Wechter Pathfinder acoustic guitar. The drum beat was created in Superior Drummer then I just played whatever came to mind on the guitar. Later I added some handpan and a zither via my Roland Handsonic. Towards the end of the song I bring in my G&L Comanche with a Gilmourish style setup in my Axe FX II. I also did some sound tests with the audio where I recorded a direct signal from the acoustic guitar as well as a microphone version of the audio. I used the direct signal to add some effects in bias fx 2 to bring some depth to the sound of the guitar.



The overall mood of the improvisation is kind of meandering and melancholic. Hence the name of the song. Thanks for listening :-)