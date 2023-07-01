Create New Account
Revealing message about the current battle in the Earthly and Heavenly spaces
Evangelical Endtime Machine
Revealing message from God: Verily, it is often being fought in the Heavenly airspace, when a spaceship – of the fallen angels – enters and finds God’s airspace. Many fallen angels have also been killed in the battle each time! 


Published on May 7, 2018 on the website of the ministrie www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com

Please share and do not change © BC


