Revealing message about the current battle in the Earthly and Heavenly spaces

Revealing message from God: Verily, it is often being fought in the Heavenly airspace, when a spaceship – of the fallen angels – enters and finds God’s airspace. Many fallen angels have also been killed in the battle each time!





Published on May 7, 2018 on the website of the ministrie www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com

