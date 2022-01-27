© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Ruth's Fireside Chat Emergency Broadcast: STAND FOR FREEDOM, SUPPORT TRUCKERS, PRAY FOR LEADERS!
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • January 27, 2022
This video is a call to stand for FREEDOM, to SUPPORT our TRUCKERS and ESSENTIAL WORKERS. and PRAY FOR OUR LEADERS! It is a Call to the CHURCH to UNIFY and STAND TOGETHER for TRUTH, FREEDOM and FAITH.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.