RIFE: How Big Pharma Killed the Machine that Beat Cancer

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How big pharma killed the machine that beat cancer
In the 1920s, Royal Raymond Rife invented a microscope that could detect frequency vibrations in infected cells in the human body to destroy pathogens without harming healthy tissue.
He successfully tested it on rats and even humans - but then the American Medical Association stepped in:
🌏 After Rife refused to sell his inventions, the AMA slandered him, vandalized his lab, and threatened his investors
🌏 Doctors who used his method lost their licenses
🌏 All of Rife's machines were destroyed
🌏 His cure was buried