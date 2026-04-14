RIFE: How Big Pharma Killed the Machine that Beat Cancer

How big pharma killed the machine that beat cancer

In the 1920s, Royal Raymond Rife invented a microscope that could detect frequency vibrations in infected cells in the human body to destroy pathogens without harming healthy tissue.

He successfully tested it on rats and even humans - but then the American Medical Association stepped in:

🌏 After Rife refused to sell his inventions, the AMA slandered him, vandalized his lab, and threatened his investors

🌏 Doctors who used his method lost their licenses

🌏 All of Rife's machines were destroyed

🌏 His cure was buried