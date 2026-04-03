Stealthy, cheap & lethal: Why Iranian mini-sub strikes fear into the US Navy

Stealthy, cheap and lethal: Why Iranian mini-sub strikes fear into the US Navy

🇮🇷 Iran has placed 20 Ghadir-class midget submarines along the seabed of the Strait of Hormuz. What's known about these silent killers?

🛥 The Ghadir-class submarine

▫️ Displacement: 117 tons, or 125 tons submerged

▫️ Crew: seven

▫️ Dimensions: Length 29m, Width 9m

▫️ Propulsion: Diesel-electric with secondary retractable propeller

▫️ Armament:

➡️ Two 533 mm (21-inch) torpedo tubes

➡️ Valfajr torpedoes

➡️ Hoot torpedoes

➡️ Nasr-1 anti-ship cruise missiles

➡️ Jask-2 anti-ship cruise missiles

➡️ Naval mines

▫️ Speed: 10 knots surfaces, eight knots submerged

▫️ Role: Short-range coastal defense, ambush and asymmetric warfare in shallow waters

🔴 Underwater threat to the US Navy

♦️The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow passage, averaging 36m deep, with many areas as shallow as 20m and key shipping channels just 50 to 70 m deep

♦️ That is a hazard to US ships but not to the Ghadir submarines—quiet, agile and built for coastal warfare

♦️ Small and stealthy, the Ghadir could strike US ships, including aircraft carriers, and disappear without a trace

♦️ Before an ambush, the Ghadir rests on the seabed with its engines shut down—invisible to sonar and immune to satellite surveillance

☠️ Despite its small size, the Ghadir boasts lethal armament:

➡️ A single torpedo striking the hull of a US aircraft carrier would be catastrophic

➡️ Jask-2 cruise missiles, with a range of up to 300 km, extend the submarine's striking distance deep into the Gulf of Oman

➡️ Each Ghadir can deploy four to eight naval mines directly into shipping lanes

🔴 Asymmetric warfare: price tags matter

▪️ A Ghadir sub costs about $20M, while the US Ford-class carriers cost some $13B—about 650 times more

▪️ A salvo of Hoot torpedoes priced between $500,000 and $2m could sink a US carrier worth $13b

▪️ Hunting a single stealthy Ghadir could cost hundreds of millions of dollars, using P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, destroyer escorts, helicopters and underwater sensors

▪️ That’s why US aircraft carriers stay far away from the Strait of Hormuz

Adding:

DOJ Announces FARA Enforcement Action Against AIPAC

In an unexpected move this evening, the Department of Justice announced the launch of a formal investigation into the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) for alleged violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

AIPAC has declined to comment, but sources inside the organization describe the mood as "panicked."

Here's AIPAC's X post: https://x.com/TrackAIPAC/status/2039485095955022230





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