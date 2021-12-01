© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
E.U. CHIEF SAYS "TIME TO THINK ABOUT MANDATORY VACCINATION"
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • December 01, 2021
EU CHIEF SAID 150 MILLION PEOPLE ARE STILL NOT VACCINATED WITH THEIR POSION, SO SHE THINKS THAT IT IS TIME TO FORCE PEOPLE WITH THEIR OWN GOOD THINKING BRAINS TO GET THE VACCINE, THIS ONE IS GOING TO BE VERY INTRESTING.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.