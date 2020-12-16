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Lord Sumption, former Supreme Court Justice, says the government "have been preaching the gospel of lockdown for eight months".
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189 views • December 16, 2020
Lord Sumption, speaking to Talk Radio this morning (08:26, 16 Dec 20). points out that what we have in common with other countries around the world is lock downs don't work.
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