Trans-Supremacy, Economic Collapse, and the Depopulation Agenda
JD Rucker
Published Yesterday |
On today's morning episode of The JD Rucker Show, I discussed the launch of Discern.tv. Just like with so many other things we're facing in the world, the need to have honest media that's not beholden to corporate interests is becoming an existential threat. Just like the trans-supremacy agenda. Just like economic collapse. And yes, just like the plans for depopulation.

economydepopulationtransgendereconomic collapsestickyklaus schwabtop storythe jd rucker showledetrans-supremacydiscern tv

