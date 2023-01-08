Create New Account
The 4 Horsemen, and 7 Seals, Explained, Part 7 of 9, "The 144,000," Timestamp: 10/28/2022
The Final Broadcast
Published Yesterday

The 6th seal of Revelation 6 is the final preparation of the earth for the Tribulation era.  Before the 7th seal is loosed, the Lord will seal his 144,000 servants.  Learn who these 144,000 are and where they will come from, and see how this is a different group, or a sub-group of the Bride of Christ.

