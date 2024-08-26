Bishop Strickland warns of apostasy ‘at the top’ of the Church

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bishop Strickland warns of apostasy ‘at the top’ of the ChurchBishop Joseph Strickland warns in his latest letter about ‘corruption and the powerful evil forces’ in the Church and society and calls on the faithful to ‘cling fiercely’ to Our Lady and the Eucharist in response to Our Lady’s messages at Fatima and Akita.
Read the full letter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/bishop-strickland-warns-of-apostasy-at-the-top-says-fatima-consecration-not-done-properly/