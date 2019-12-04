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Φυγόκεντρος - Παιδιά Indigo
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279 views • December 04, 2019
Παιδιά INDIGO. Λένε ότι μπορούν να δουν την ψυχή μας, ότι μπορούν να θεραπεύσουν με το μυαλό και τα χέρια τους, ότι βλέπουν το μέλλον. Γιατί κάποιοι τα συνδέουν με διαταραχές ελλειμματικής προσοχής και υπερκινητικότητα. Ήρθαν για να αλλάξουν τον κόσμο;
ΟΜΙΛΗΤΗΣ ΧΡΗΣΤΟΣ ΚΑΣΤΑΜΟΝΙΤΗΣ
ΟΜΙΛΗΤΗΣ ΧΡΗΣΤΟΣ ΚΑΣΤΑΜΟΝΙΤΗΣ
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