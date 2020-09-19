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MUST SEE THIS POWERFUL!! Seven UK INTERVIEWS 'Nacho' FROM THE PEOPLE POWER MOVEMENT STAND UP X
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93 views • September 19, 2020
Seven from London UK Interview's the Brilliant dynamic spoke man Nacho for the grass roots people power movement Stand Up X. Nacho gave a powerful highly motivational speech before 35-40 thousand people in London at the massive protest exposing the lies behind the scandalous CovidGate Scamdemic ..
Watch Nacho in action giving a powerful speech at the Unite for Freedom Protest 29th August 2020 here https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=114&;v=6DPnnD2YT0E
WEBSITE : https://www.standupx.info
For links about the massive court case Seven won against criminals operating in entertainment industry please help expose by reporting on this hidden evil and share the truth far and wide
www.thefarrellreport.net
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=virgin+controls+NHS&;ia=web
INTERVIEW SERIES ABOUT SEVENGATE CRIME RING
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzRzIW29EUjCR2Scn3CviKOJacENTpCtx
THESE ARE SOME GREAT FEATURED ARTICLES & REPORTS
http://themillenniumreport.com/2020/03/
http://themillenniumreport.com/pizzagate/
http://themillenniumreport.com/5g-roll-out/
Intellectual Property Theft: Highly Organized, Coordinated And Global Conspiracy To Steal Literary And Artistic Works – The Millennium Report
ANOTHER REPORT I MENTIONED
https://everydayconcerned.net/2018/06/17/grenfell-tower-fire-crime-report-seven-of-soulutionaries-media-network-undeniably-a-mass-murder-and-a-crime-against-humanity-of-mammoth-proportions/
NATURAL & COMMON LAW FOR PUBLIC HEALTH & JUSTICE
https://exopolitics.blogs.com/natural_and_common_law_tr/
HOW YOU CAN HELP TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION WORLDWIDE TO STOP THE COVID LOCKDOWN, FALSE TESTING, & VACCINE CORRUPTION
WRIT FOR EMERGENCY INJUNCTIONS
http://peaceinspace.org
Watch Nacho in action giving a powerful speech at the Unite for Freedom Protest 29th August 2020 here https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=114&;v=6DPnnD2YT0E
WEBSITE : https://www.standupx.info
For links about the massive court case Seven won against criminals operating in entertainment industry please help expose by reporting on this hidden evil and share the truth far and wide
www.thefarrellreport.net
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=virgin+controls+NHS&;ia=web
INTERVIEW SERIES ABOUT SEVENGATE CRIME RING
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzRzIW29EUjCR2Scn3CviKOJacENTpCtx
THESE ARE SOME GREAT FEATURED ARTICLES & REPORTS
http://themillenniumreport.com/2020/03/
http://themillenniumreport.com/pizzagate/
http://themillenniumreport.com/5g-roll-out/
Intellectual Property Theft: Highly Organized, Coordinated And Global Conspiracy To Steal Literary And Artistic Works – The Millennium Report
ANOTHER REPORT I MENTIONED
https://everydayconcerned.net/2018/06/17/grenfell-tower-fire-crime-report-seven-of-soulutionaries-media-network-undeniably-a-mass-murder-and-a-crime-against-humanity-of-mammoth-proportions/
NATURAL & COMMON LAW FOR PUBLIC HEALTH & JUSTICE
https://exopolitics.blogs.com/natural_and_common_law_tr/
HOW YOU CAN HELP TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION WORLDWIDE TO STOP THE COVID LOCKDOWN, FALSE TESTING, & VACCINE CORRUPTION
WRIT FOR EMERGENCY INJUNCTIONS
http://peaceinspace.org
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