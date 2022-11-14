THE TESTING OF OUR FAITH (Re. Pre-Trib. Rapture)

(A Word Regarding the Pre-Tribulation Rapture Doctrine)
Shared by Lucia on July 30/2022
PLEASE SHARE THESE TRUTHS FAR AND WIDE. MAY THE LORD HAVE HIS WAY!
'FOR SUCH A TIME AS THIS', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qgHKCHdJlKA&t=78s
'DO NOT BE AFRAID: THE TIME OF TRANSITION IS UPON US', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NNnJMiQG2WU&t=59s
'THE CAUSE OF OUR GLOBAL OPPRESSION', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KZFhD0txTSs
'A CONVERGENCE OF EVENTS', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCobQpRv-co
'WHO ARE THE 2 WITNESSES -PART 1', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zv68U8Aorcc&t=31s
'WHO ARE THE 2 WITNESSES -PART 2', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WUhcAZbyXVE&t=117s
'THE LORD'S END TIME ARMY', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cG8SjqCkt-I
For a copy of the written transcript, please follow this link, THE TESTING OF OUR FAITH (A Word Regarding the Pre-Tribulation Rapture Doctrine) - My Hiding Place - 444 Prophecy News https://444prophecynews.com/the-testing-of-our-faith-a-word-regarding-the-pre-tribulation-rapture-doctrine-my-hiding-place/ . Thank you.
------------------------------------
If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.