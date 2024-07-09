Ukrainian soldiers swim across Dnieper River to surrender to Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A group of Ukrainian soldiers made a precarious crossing of the Dnieper River in order pull off a daring… surrender. The four men waded into the waters of the Dnieper somewhere in the Kherson Region, aided by makeshift floatation devices made from plastic bottles, and swam from the Ukrainian-controlled west bank to the Russian-controlled east. They had pre-arranged their surrender via Telegram.
Unforced surrenders have seen a sharp rise in recent weeks – according to authorities in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Ukrainian soldiers have been surrendering ‘in droves.’ Last week saw 32 Ukrainian soldiers spontaneously surrender, while in June, another soldier surrendered by crossing the Dnieper.
Mirrored - RT
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/