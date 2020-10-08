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The Holocaust Unveiled.
Think While Still Legal.
Think While Still Legal.
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594 views • October 08, 2020

The things they said... in a nutshell, those put into the camps were sent there for war labor efforts. Make weapons, make garments, make watches (to sell abroad for money) etc.. things like that. They were treated well enough in the beginning. Some even let out when things were looking good. Yes, they were fed, entertained, given the chance to swim and other activities. There's a saying, no use in beating a dead horse, which they didn't do, otherwise they'd have ended up with people willing to die instead of do a good job. They weren't comfortable obviously, it wasn't a resort, but they also weren't forced to dig their own graves and smash rocks for no reason. Those ditches they were digging were trenches. In the midst of the war, food was scarce. The Brits razed German farms, meat was gone, grain was gone. German citizens starved to death and whatever food was left was allocated mostly to soldiers and citizens (bread lines). What little was left was given to the laborers, and it wasn't much. Priorities. The war was a lost cause for Germany. Several camps were abandoned, the guards went awol and the laborers simply just walked out. I can recall of a case where it was said that some soldiers offered a lift home to some of them. Then there was the lice infestation that not only affected the laborers, but the soldiers and citizens. It wasn't lice just in isolated camps in the middle of nowhere, the lice were everywhere. Soldiers, Citizens (mankind) and Laborers. All took part in hair shavings and delousing. There was no mass gassing of people. Interestingly, the remains of those who perished from disease were indeed incinerated. Key word, "remains". Corpses of those who perished from disease and famine. These neighbors had journals from the war, obviously kept by them and not handed over to historical establishments, who would have destroyed them. The key to winning is to grab as much tangible evidence as possible, not hand it over, but use them to prove your points. They will be exposed one day, and it will be hell to pay. 


 *They Not So Chosen People (part.1)

 https://www.brighteon.com/1b07379f-0c88-47c0-bc26-625e8a1f8a0a

*The Invention of the Jewish People: 

https://www.brighteon.com/30b3f6a8-c7b4-4882-8af6-a26d18b5b8cd

*We Have Entered a Stage, When Conspiracy Theories Become Reality [1984].

https://www.brighteon.com/00b4c394-6f19-47de-9634-6c07a0258af0

*The Secret Behind Communism. https://www.brighteon.com/4f345bca-a51a-4c0b-ab76-97463f9abe1e

*Eisenhower 'The Black Butcher'. https://www.brighteon.com/515cf419-4f44-48a0-8f63-9532ad50bea9


Keywords
americarussiaworldtruthfederalhitlerjewsmoneywarnworothschildgoldholocaustmsmjapanbritishgermanyziondocumentary12campswesternadolfkabal
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