Your Secret Service In Action

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In the past, the police were to serve and protect your rights. Today, a Secret Service agent slammed a female protester on the ground, punched her and handcuffed her.
The footage of the takedown was filmed and published by the local affiliate of Fox News.
This occurred at the Summit of the Americas, which was attended by US President Joe Biden.
According to the media, the unidentified woman said she was protesting for women’s rights. The motorcade she jumped in front of was not carrying any officials at the time.