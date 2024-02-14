Discovering God’s Truth in a World of Artificial Intelligence - Keepin' it Marian Podcast Ep. 10

Fr. Timothy Childers & Fr. Thaddaeus Lancton, Divine Mercy





Feb 13, 2024





Father Thaddeaus and Fr. Timothy use the Letter of Jude (verses 8-10) to discuss the dangers of a modern life not grounded in reality.





Join two Marian priests, Fr. Timothy Childers, MIC, and Fr. Thaddaeus Lancton, MIC, as they talk about “Keepin’ It Marian,” showing how we can best imitate Our Lady and her virtues amid the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, meditating on the Word of God and pondering it in our hearts. As they study and dialogue about the Scriptures, this dynamic priestly duo shares the riches of the charism, patrimony, and history of their Congregation, the Marians of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary.





What We Hope to Cover in this Episode… 00:52

Reading of Verse 8... 00:02:01

Dreams vs. Fantasy... 00:02:43

Not Living the Truth... 00:05:06

What’s Real?... 00:07:01

Freedom, Following your Dream, and Rebelling against Authority... 00:08:52

Authority and Rules... 00:10:44

Good and Bad Angels... 00:12:26

Coping Mechanisms... 00:14:24

St. Michael and the Devil... 00:17:08

St. Faustina and the Devil... 00:18:36

How Jesus Fights the Devil... 00:19:42

St. Michael and St. Faustina – Humility and Trust... 00:21:30

On Being a Rebel... 00:23:39

Reading of Verse 10 and the Gift of Reason... 00:24:36

The Freedom to Act by Instinct... 00:27:29

An Issue of Trust... 00:31:10

St. Paul’s Predictions and Mary’s Trust... 00:33:58

Wrapping it up!... 00:35:23





