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Minimalist Shipping Container Home, beautiful layout
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863 views • April 04, 2021
40-foot Shipping Container for $3000, but you don't have much room inside (after you add insulated interior walls). Just a big outside deck, double doors to enter from that deck and some well-placed windows for natural light. The only separate room is a big luxury bathroom at the right-side end; and the remainder is all open space (kitchen, living, full-bed on left side end). Why not?
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