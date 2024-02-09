Create New Account
The razors edge - AC/DC - Full album
channel image
andreash
54 Subscribers
28 views
Published 20 hours ago

The Razors Edge is the twelfth studio album by Australian rock band AC/DC. Released on 24 September 1990, through Albert Productions/CBS Records International in Australasia and Atlantic Records in Europe, it was recorded in 1990 in Little Mountain Sound Studios in Vancouver, Canada, and was mixed and engineered by Mike Fraser and produced by Bruce Fairbairn.

Keywords
rockclassicacdcrazors edge

