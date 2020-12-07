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The Great Reset will be the 'segue from the pandemic'
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72 views • December 07, 2020
Sky News Australia 3 Dec 2020
Former ABC chairman Maurice Newman says the Great Reset is going to be the “segue from the pandemic”.
Mr Newman said during the pandemic, the populace was trained to obediently follow instructions to stay at home and refrain from doing what they needed to do, from which there's a segue into making sure people continue to do as they're told in regard to the Green New Deal.
He added, to pursue the Green New Deal was to pursue policies which would be "extremely expensive and draining" on economic activity.
Former ABC chairman Maurice Newman says the Great Reset is going to be the “segue from the pandemic”.
Mr Newman said during the pandemic, the populace was trained to obediently follow instructions to stay at home and refrain from doing what they needed to do, from which there's a segue into making sure people continue to do as they're told in regard to the Green New Deal.
He added, to pursue the Green New Deal was to pursue policies which would be "extremely expensive and draining" on economic activity.
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