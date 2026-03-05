❗️SHOCKING video from Ukrainian police body camera

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️ SHOCKING video from Ukrainian police body camera:
Zelensky's body snatchers are stabbed in Dnepropetrovsk by a man who refuses to be mobilised.
The man is shot. Civilians gather to support the man. Everyone is speaking Russian!
@AussieCossack
Adding, from lots of photos shown:
💥 Ukraine reports hat Russian drones attacked an enterprise in Zolochyev, Kharkov region last night.