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FRIDAY - AUGUST 07, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
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EP #2057 6PM - Is Economic Collapse Imminent? Who Caused It & What Do We Do About it?
Research firms Webster Pacific and New World Wealth have published a new report (seen by Bloomberg) taking into account the impact of the virus-induced recession on individual wealth -- What they found, on a metro by metro basis, is that New Yorkers lost the most wealth, recorded a whopping $336 billion loss, or -13%, compared with the previous year. EP #2057 6PM – Is Economic Collapse Imminent? Who Caused It & What Do We Do About it? – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/33C2sVP
GUEST:Dr. Nick Begich is well known for his work and research on HAARP;"Mind Effects" and more. He has widely reported in these areas as an expert for many publications, government organizations and private companies. He has been an expert witness for the European Parliament on these subjects and provides significant research contributions in this area. Also, through the Lay Institute on Technologies he organized a private meeting of top scientists in the area of mind effects in 2007.
Begich has authored five books in seven languages on technology and the impacts of change. Heard on thousands of radio and television talk shows and documentaries, he is a frequent commentator on new technologies, energy, politics, education and the environment. Website: earthpulse.com
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