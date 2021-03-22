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"Now we should tell thee of the Anti-Christ"
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21 views • March 22, 2021
On July 20, 1970, the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, said: "Now, now, we should tell thee of the Anti-Christ. As thy have known and been told before that the time of the Messiah is very near, that we are here to prepare a way -- and as the birth shall happen and has happened – then we would tell thee of also, at the same time as the birth of the Messiah of the birth of the Anti-Christ.
"The Anti-Christ shall wear seven crowns, and shall rule seven nations. But we would say of this, that the Lord, God, our Father, shall protect His children.
"Those who would worship the Beast, or the Anti-Christ, which would come from Lucifer, many foul things shall come from its mouth, and it should use thy Lord, our Father, in vain. And it should mock both man and beast, for it knows that its time is short. But fear not, for its rule shall be lean. And God’s anger shall be mighty.
"As we have told you before, our Lord, God, Father, has taken the necessary steps to protect the Messiah and has taken His protection to the womb of all heaven, and as we have said before, “on heaven so shall it be on earth.” The war has been fought in two places, and the war shall be won in two places. But this thy must realize, that now that Satan has been thrown to the earth, and now we would tell thee, for those who have ears to hear, the name of the Anti-Christ shall be six times sixty six – and there shall be the name.
"Now, of the Messiah -- the Messiah has been transferred unto a place in the desert where our Father shall protect him, and then the Eagle shall spread its wings and shall take this child and protect it, and it shall be protected in the desert. All necessary steps shall be taken that no harm should come to this one. For when the time of our Lord shall be as one, the Messiah shall rule on the earth as in heaven, and on the earth and many earths across our vast universes. Now there shall be stars cast from the heavens. And as these stars are cast, so shall Lucifer be chained." [See The Revelation, chapters 12, 13, and 19.]
"We know thy do not understand of which we speak at this time. But thy soon shall know. Thy shall know of all things, for our Father has opened His mighty door and the light shall shine through for thee to see. Can thy understand of which we speak?"
“I think so.”
"Nay, not at this time thy do not, but soon thy shall." (Spoken by Aka, spiritual messengers of God, July 20, 1970)
Note: You can read more about the Anti-Christ and prophetic guidance for this time in "Now You Ask, 'What Is the Great Sword that Cuts Two Ways?' at https://medium.com/now-you-ask-what-is-the-great-sword-that-cuts-two and "Prepare for the Time of the Great Famine" at https://medium.com/prepare-for-the-time-of-the-great-famine.
Read Aka's teachings in “New words shall be written upon the sky. But they must be written in men’s hearts first”– https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/new-words-shall-be-written-upon-the-sky-but-they-must-be-written-in-mens-hearts-first-5343c2427001
Would you like to join in association with the spiritual messengers whom the Father sends to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah? Help this work to go on. Here's how you can be a part of this – https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup. Also click "Learn more."
Email [email protected].
Follow or message us on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AUniversalPhilosophy
"The Anti-Christ shall wear seven crowns, and shall rule seven nations. But we would say of this, that the Lord, God, our Father, shall protect His children.
"Those who would worship the Beast, or the Anti-Christ, which would come from Lucifer, many foul things shall come from its mouth, and it should use thy Lord, our Father, in vain. And it should mock both man and beast, for it knows that its time is short. But fear not, for its rule shall be lean. And God’s anger shall be mighty.
"As we have told you before, our Lord, God, Father, has taken the necessary steps to protect the Messiah and has taken His protection to the womb of all heaven, and as we have said before, “on heaven so shall it be on earth.” The war has been fought in two places, and the war shall be won in two places. But this thy must realize, that now that Satan has been thrown to the earth, and now we would tell thee, for those who have ears to hear, the name of the Anti-Christ shall be six times sixty six – and there shall be the name.
"Now, of the Messiah -- the Messiah has been transferred unto a place in the desert where our Father shall protect him, and then the Eagle shall spread its wings and shall take this child and protect it, and it shall be protected in the desert. All necessary steps shall be taken that no harm should come to this one. For when the time of our Lord shall be as one, the Messiah shall rule on the earth as in heaven, and on the earth and many earths across our vast universes. Now there shall be stars cast from the heavens. And as these stars are cast, so shall Lucifer be chained." [See The Revelation, chapters 12, 13, and 19.]
"We know thy do not understand of which we speak at this time. But thy soon shall know. Thy shall know of all things, for our Father has opened His mighty door and the light shall shine through for thee to see. Can thy understand of which we speak?"
“I think so.”
"Nay, not at this time thy do not, but soon thy shall." (Spoken by Aka, spiritual messengers of God, July 20, 1970)
Note: You can read more about the Anti-Christ and prophetic guidance for this time in "Now You Ask, 'What Is the Great Sword that Cuts Two Ways?' at https://medium.com/now-you-ask-what-is-the-great-sword-that-cuts-two and "Prepare for the Time of the Great Famine" at https://medium.com/prepare-for-the-time-of-the-great-famine.
Read Aka's teachings in “New words shall be written upon the sky. But they must be written in men’s hearts first”– https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/new-words-shall-be-written-upon-the-sky-but-they-must-be-written-in-mens-hearts-first-5343c2427001
Would you like to join in association with the spiritual messengers whom the Father sends to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah? Help this work to go on. Here's how you can be a part of this – https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup. Also click "Learn more."
Email [email protected].
Follow or message us on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AUniversalPhilosophy
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