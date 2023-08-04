Building Nations, Part 2

Jesus Christ is just as interested in humans a social groups as He is in the individual. The Almighty created families and extended families, and tribes and nations and races. This pleases Him to have this variation. This podcast establishes that the will of God is a division and separation of races and that a major evidence of rebellion against God is the resurrection of Babel and the slogan "no border, no nations." Pentecost itself is a validation of the division that God caused at Babel. Fighting to rebuild Babel is fighting against God.

