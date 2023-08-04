Building Nations, Part 2

Jesus Christ is just as interested in humans a social groups as He is in the individual. The Almighty created families and extended families, and tribes and nations and races. This pleases Him to have this variation. This podcast establishes that the will of God is a division and separation of races and that a major evidence of rebellion against God is the resurrection of Babel and the slogan "no border, no nations." Pentecost itself is a validation of the division that God caused at Babel. Fighting to rebuild Babel is fighting against God.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.