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Nephilim Bones and Excavating the Truth w/ Joe Taylor
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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623 views • January 03, 2021
NYSTV interviews Joe Taylor founder creator Mt. Blanco Fossil Museum the largest working non-evolutionist fossil museum the

world.

Joe Taylor, artist, musician, sculptor, paleontologist (non-degreed) author, researcher, Omniologist, Christian, member of the

Crosbyton Zion Primitive Baptist church, Crosbyton, TX.

Areas of study: fossils, giants, geology, biology, Nephilim, aliens, UFOs, Big Foot, Chupacabra, elongated heads, conspiracies,

cryptozology, art and social movements, politics, and now the flat earth theory. I maintain over 200 active files of research.

Early career in graphic art, portraits, murals. Corporate logos. Billboard painter on Sunset Strip for 10 years doing giant

photo-real copies of new record releases for the big record stores on Sunset Strip. Designed 24 type fonts, the most popular is

on all computers today under the name of of BLIPPO BLACK, BAUHAUS, or PUMP.

One of the first anti-hippy Jesus Freaks 1969-1980. Made recordings, did hundreds of concerts, and art for the movement. Have

been in dozens of documentaries on fossils, art and crypto research.

Important fossil work: 7 three-toed horses in one spot of pure white clay. Restoration of nearly a dozen mammoth, mastodon skulls

and skeletons. The Burning Tree mastodon had living bacteria in its intestines. Molding three mammoth skeletons still in the dirt

which Pres. Obama dedicated the Waco Sudden Death Mammoth Site as a national Park. Restored 7 giant salamander skulls. Recorded

the depth of numerous bison bones from our local canyons and proved that there have been periodic droughts in West, Texas over

the last several thousand years. Found the very old cranium of possibly a giant child in old bison strata. Collected thousands of

dinosaur bones including triceratops, allosaurs, T-Rex, armored dinosaurs, sauropods buried with fish, crocodiles and turtles.

Molded 9 human skulls including the famous Star Child, Cinnamon, and the Red Headed Peruvian baby.

Contact:
At 124 West Main St. (hi 82/114) Crosbyton, TX 79322. 806-675-7777 www.mtblanco.com

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biblescriptureprophesygiantsfallen angelsarchaeologynephilimhybridsdays of noahfossilsthe flood of noah
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