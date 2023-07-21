HISTORIC WIN HIGHLIGHTS IMPORTANCE OF ICAN’S MISSION

Del BigTree at the HighWire





In 1979, Mississippi became the first state to lose the ability to opt out of its mandated childhood vaccine program on religious grounds. Since then, families have been fighting to restore the constitutional right. Recently, ICAN Lead Attorney Aaron Siri, Esq., recently partnered with powerhouse MS Parents for Vaccine Rights (MPVR), and in an historic lawsuit, won that right back for all children of the great state. It is ICAN’s biggest legal win to date, and highlights the importance of our organization and our mission as America’s Public Health Watchdog. None of this would have been possible without you!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v31f9tu-historic-win-highlights-importance-of-icans-mission.html