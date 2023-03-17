Leftists are LYING about what 'WOKE' actually means

Glenn Beck





March 16, 2023





Twitter was abuzz with leftists claiming that conservatives can't define "woke," but only use it as a racial slur. But Glenn decided to take up the challenge and call out the lies for what they are. In this clip, Glenn explains what "woke" actually means: political correctness turned into a weapon.





