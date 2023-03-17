Create New Account
Leftists are LYING about what 'WOKE' actually means
Glenn Beck


March 16, 2023


Twitter was abuzz with leftists claiming that conservatives can't define "woke," but only use it as a racial slur. But Glenn decided to take up the challenge and call out the lies for what they are. In this clip, Glenn explains what "woke" actually means: political correctness turned into a weapon.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hi0uDaznq7c


The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
