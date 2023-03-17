Leftists are LYING about what 'WOKE' actually means

Glenn Beck
March 16, 2023
Twitter was abuzz with leftists claiming that conservatives can't define "woke," but only use it as a racial slur. But Glenn decided to take up the challenge and call out the lies for what they are. In this clip, Glenn explains what "woke" actually means: political correctness turned into a weapon.
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hi0uDaznq7c
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.