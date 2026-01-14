AA_IB_508_Next_Big_Think

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight we will discuss the latest events in the national cosplay of As the World Burns with the invasion of Greenland, Iran on the skids, Bongino, Mexico massing troops, Venezuela, and the ICE shooting in Minnesota. Also, I’ll delve into breaking the conditioning of falling for the “Next Big Thing” psyops that have the American sheep mesmerized.
#Maduro #Venezuela #Greenland #KashPatel #DanBongino #AlexJones #China #Bibi Netanyahu #Israel #Russia #Putin #ICE #Jinping #Silver #Economy #Minnesota #Minneapolis #ReneeGood #Trump #NWO #AnomicAge #JohnAge
