Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html





All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html



WARNING Why You NEED ACTIVATED CHARCOAL When Taking TURPENTINE! - https://bit.ly/3CE67CG





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html





Why You Feel Drunk/Drugged When Taking Turpentine! - (Turpentine High)





Quite often people who take turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) internally experience a drunk/drugged like feeling which makes them feel super high.





Not everyone is aware that this can happen when you take turpentine let alone them understand why this can occur, so I have created this video "Why You Feel Drunk/Drugged When Taking Turpentine! - (Turpentine High)" to explain to you fully why this can happen in great detail.





If you want to hear about everything mentioned above make sure to watch this video from start to finish!





My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno