The Fatal Flaw Undermining America's Defense Industrial Base

- The US DoD published its first National Defense Industrial Strategy report, detailing major problems preventing America from mobilizing its industry to out-compete Russia and China;
- Most problems identified by the report stem from the DoD's dependence on private industry, yet private industry itself was never identified as a problem;
- The foreign and domestic policy is based on profit-driven prioritizing, creating industry that pursues profits at the cost of fulfilling that industry's role in providing goods and services for society;
- Russia and China maintain massive state-owned enterprises not only to manufacturing arms and ammunition, but also downstream suppliers for providing raw materials and goods;
References:
NEO - Fatal Flaws Undermine America’s Defense Industrial Base (February 15, 2024):
https://journal-neo.su/2024/02/15/fatal-flaws-undermine-americas-defense-industrial-base/
Mirrored - The New Atlas
